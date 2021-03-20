Dubai
Huda Kattan Is Asking Brands To Be Transparent About Photo Editing Through A Petition
The makeup artist turned beauty mogul, Huda Kattan, has never been one to shy away from her opinion, especially when it comes to matters of the heart and of importance. This time around, the entrepreneur addressed the evident rise in lack of transparency when it came to photoshopping images. Especially from brands.
Kattan took to her social media to share her thoughts on the industry, her love for it and how she had realised this was a growing concern that affected the self-esteem of many women, both young and old.
“This is not about me…but I admit, I have been part of this problem, I fell for it too and that’s why I want to use my platform to talk about this”
Huda talked about getting fillers and botox and the importance of being open about it
She’s asking that brands on social media disclose if an image has been edited or retouched
“If there’s a picture posted by a brand on social media, we deserve to know if it’s been retouched or edited. It needs to be mandatory for beauty brands to disclose when they’ve manipulated their images. I’m not asking brands to stop Photoshopping or stop using filters – I just want brands to communicate when changes have been made to their photos by placing this into their caption: “This image has been edited or photoshopped.”
Normalising honesty on social media is the WAY forward
“This is not about me…but I admit, I have been part of this problem, I fell for it too and that’s why I want to use my platform to talk about this. Yes, I’ve had Botox and fillers but I feel it’s important to be open about it. There is nothing shameful about people wanting to feel better about the way they look and I think it’s important to normalize being HONEST on social media. The lack of transparency and honesty in the beauty industry and online won’t get better until we make a conscious effort to stand for what’s right, TOGETHER!!”
The Founder of Huda Beauty cosmetics has initiated with a petition, asking those who agree to sign and hopefully turn this into a legitimate change
Link to the petition here
