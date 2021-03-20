Huda Kattan Is Asking Brands To Be Transparent About Photo Editing Through A Petition

The makeup artist turned beauty mogul, Huda Kattan, has never been one to shy away from her opinion, especially when it comes to matters of the heart and of importance. This time around, the entrepreneur addressed the evident rise in lack of transparency when it came to photoshopping images. Especially from brands.

Kattan took to her social media to share her thoughts on the industry, her love for it and how she had realised this was a growing concern that affected the self-esteem of many women, both young and old.

“This is not about me…but I admit, I have been part of this problem, I fell for it too and that’s why I want to use my platform to talk about this”