Huda Kattan’s Journey To A Billion Dollar Empire Is Celebrated In A New Cover For Vogue Arabia

Dubai-based mogul and founder of Huda Beauty, Huda Kattan, has been featured on Vogue Arabia for a third time this month.

The mermaid-themed photoshoot was published by the magazine’s social media accounts on Thursday featuring Kattan, celebrating her success story.

The feature discusses Kattan’s 10-year entrepreneurial journey from her faux lash line to building a billion dollar industry

Image and video credits: Instagram @voguearabia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

The feature touched on her previous job as a financial recruiter and how a US$6,000 loan from her sister

The Huda Beauty makeup and skincare empire now holds 3,000 stores across different parts of the world.

Huda was quoted saying, “In today’s world, it’s really important to have imagination, and to be able to see yourself in other ways than what you would normally think you can do.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vogue Arabia (@voguearabia)

One word: iconic