LOOK: Stunning Images Of This Dubai Sculpture Park That Is Also A Residential Space

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service
Dubai never fails to surprise with its knack for redefining urban living, and Huna Sculpture Park in Jumeirah is no exception!
Let’s dive into why this is one of the coolest spots in Dubai’s art scene—and possibly your new favourite hangout spot.
View this post on Instagram
Expect to be wowed by works from acclaimed artists like Khalid Al Banna (Courtesy of Aisha Alabbar Gallery), Victor Ekpuk (Courtesy of Efie Gallery), Nadim Karam (Courtesy of Ayyam Gallery), Ana Mazzei (Courtesy of Green Art Gallery), Sara Naim (Courtesy of The Third Line Gallery), Timo Nasseri (Courtesy of Lawrie Shabibi Gallery), Arnaud Rivieren (Courtesy of Waddington Custot Gallery).
The best part? It’s open to everyone, offering a unique blend of luxury and culture that you won’t find anywhere else.
Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service