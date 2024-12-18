LOOK: Stunning Images Of This Dubai Sculpture Park That Is Also A Residential Space

Dubai never fails to surprise with its knack for redefining urban living, and Huna Sculpture Park in Jumeirah is no exception!

Since its grand opening during the Art Dubai fair in March 2024, the Huna Sculpture park- a stunning open-air art oasis has become an innovative blend of luxury living, community spirit, and culture.

Let’s dive into why this is one of the coolest spots in Dubai’s art scene—and possibly your new favourite hangout spot.

Huna offers a vibrant cultural sanctuary where art and life collide seamlessly. This isn’t just an art park—it’s a storytelling space

Visitors can explore themes of identity, heritage, and environmental consciousness

Expect to be wowed by works from acclaimed artists like Khalid Al Banna (Courtesy of Aisha Alabbar Gallery), Victor Ekpuk (Courtesy of Efie Gallery), Nadim Karam (Courtesy of Ayyam Gallery), Ana Mazzei (Courtesy of Green Art Gallery), Sara Naim (Courtesy of The Third Line Gallery), Timo Nasseri (Courtesy of Lawrie Shabibi Gallery), Arnaud Rivieren (Courtesy of Waddington Custot Gallery).

A look at HUNA’s developments like The Fold and H Residences will tell you that the park is committed to creating living spaces that aren’t just about luxury— it’s art-infused residential bliss!

Huna Sculpture Park is a New Era of Public Art in Dubai

A bold art statement created by making world-class art accessible to the community in such a serene way

Whether you’re an art aficionado, a curious explorer, or someone who just loves Instagram-worthy spots, Huna is the place to be

The best part? It’s open to everyone, offering a unique blend of luxury and culture that you won’t find anywhere else.