Ibiza Global Radio Is A New Radio Station Launching In Dubai Today!

Dubai has a massive electro scene, with parties every weekend, big annual festivals, and a host of international DJs who drop in so regularly they may as well move here. Residents clearly can’t get enough and a brand new radio station is now giving you access to whopper tracks and shows all day, ‘erry day. Get INNNNN!

Launching TODAY on a radio near you, find Ibiza Global Radio on 95.3 FM and online and if you’ve been at a loose end for a PARTYYYY, (blame COVID, obvs) this IS the answer!

With the backing of a hugely passionate team, the station is focused on curating the tracklists you’re about to become obsessed with, becoming a platform for local and rising talent and uniting a community of likeminded producers, DJs and listeners.

Ibiza Global Radio is here and huge tunnnessss are coming your way!