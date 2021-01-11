د . إAEDSRر . س

Minus Zero Temperatures In The UAE Cause Rare And Stunning Ice Formations

It’s not just you, (or the full blast AC) temps have dropped and the following epic footage of icicles in Al Ain is the proof!

Cooler temps have officially landed and this is the ONE-shot we’ve got to bring out the winter woollies, so make the most of it peeps!

The weather is clear, crisp and fresh, the sunrise and sunsets are glorious and across the UAE, people are feeling the chillier climes. The National Centre of Meteorology warned earlier this week of rough seas, and yesterday reported icy, below freezing temps of almost -2C in Al Ain… -2C in the desert?! Hard to believe, but it’s happening folks and the icy result is stunning.

Particularly in Raknah, where the lowest temperature recorded was a nippy -1.9C

Car roofs are freezing in Al Ain!

 

Watch this stunning formation of ice captured by Storm Centre

 

You rarely see temps this low

 

Officially sweater weather: The highest temperature in the UAE yesterday was 26C, recorded in Sweihan

It’s gonna stay fairly consistent throughout the week

Accurate office situation

