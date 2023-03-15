Iftar And Stay At This Incredible Dubai Hotel For A Remarkable Price This Ramadan

During Ramadan, the likelihood is that you’ve probably spent every year doing the same thing and going to the same places. While traditions are something everyone should cherish, it’s nice to do something different every once in a while.

Ramadan is only one month out of the entire year, and this year it’s starting in spring. So why not try to have a new Ramadan experience by going to new places and trying new things…

Here’s what you can do!

Sofitel Dubai Downtown is having awesome offers on Iftars and stay, and it’s totally worth a visit!

The Ibn Battuta Iftar will take you on a culinary journey around the globe

Inspired by the travels of the great explorer, Ibn Battuta Iftar by Sofitel Dubai Downtown is all set to take you on a culinary voyage.

Sample local delicacies from North Africa, Turkey, Iran, India, Sri Lanka and Southeast Asia this Ramadan! This Iftar buffet at Les Cuisines is unlike any other and has the most unique delectable dishes from around the world.

When? Served daily during the entire month of Ramadan from sunset until 10pm

How much:

AED250 per person (inclusive of drinks)

AED125 for children from the age of 7 – 12. Children below 6 dine free.

Have yourself a splendid Iftar under the stars with Nujoom Ramadan

Since Ramadan will start in spring, it’s the perfect time to have Iftar poolside and under the stars. Nujoom Ramadan by Sofitel Dubai Downtown will transport you to the region’s most famous old and new souks, taking direct inspiration from the bustling markets in Istanbul, Marrakesh and Tehran. As for the food, it’s all authentic street food that’s absolutely appetising.

When? Served daily during the entire month of Ramadan from sunset until Suhoor

How much:

AED145 per person

AED70 for children from the age of 7 – 12. Children below 6 dine free.

Sofitel Dubai Downtown is a home away from home and has amazing offers on their stay

All throughout Ramadan, Sofitel Dubai Downtown has an exclusive Ramadan Stay Offer and it’ll definitely give you that French art de vivre feeling. We’re talking lavish rooms and suites, captivating views of the city’s skyline and of course a plethora of amenities to ensure your comfort.

How much? Room rates start at AED999 (inclusive of taxes).

P.S. This offer includes the ibn battuta iftar and suhoor/breakfast…so you’re all set for a blessed Ramadan.

The important deets

