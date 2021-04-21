Iftar And Suhoor Deals Available At The World’s Tallest 5-Star Hotel

From an extensive buffet and suhoor with a view, to ‘iftar at home’, here are three gorgeous ways to observe the Holy Month with the ones you love! This is the second year we’re facing the Holy Month of Ramadan during a pandemic, but this time, many venues are welcoming you and your loved ones to a safe environment, or alternatively packaging iftar for you to enjoy at home. From an extensive buffet perfect for families to a great option for suhoor featuring beautiful views and shisha, and a phenomenal ‘iftar at home’ package… Here are 3 Ramadan offers from Dubai’s destination of exceptional taste, JW Marriott Marquis Dubai!

Iftar at Kitchen6 For an extensive buffet, live cooking and great value look no further! Kitchen6 invites you to enjoy a range of delicious dishes, featuring live cooking stations from an award-winning buffet. As the sun sets, you’ll break your fast with Indian tandoors, Asian wok, European breads along with traditional hot and cold mezze, kebabs, and a wide range of desserts. Yum! How much? AED215 per person with soft drinks When? Daily from sunset until 9pm.

Enjoy suhoor on the Bridgewater terrace Shisha, a great menu and stunning views sum up suhoor on the Bridgewater terrace. As the weather heats up, take yourself to suhoor at Bridgewater where you’ll enjoy the incredible views of the Dubai Water Canal. Until midnight, you can enjoy shisha along with some terrific menu options including lobster kibbeh, truffle cheese rokakat or smoked lamb pita. Sounds good right?! How much? A la carte pricing When? Sunset until midnight Where? Bridgewater’s outside terrace by the canal

The JW Marriott Marquis is preparing Iftar at home Want to stun your family with an incredible feast, without hours spent grafting in the kitchen? Allow the chefs here to whip up a storm in your honour. The award-winning chefs have carefully crafted an iftar feast complete with appetizers, mains and desserts including favourites such as smoked lamb shoulder ouzi, kunafa shrimps, traditional salads and an extensive dessert selection. Delish! How much? AED795 for 7 people When? Daily throughout the month of Ramadan. (Orders need to be placed 48 hours in advance How to book? Please call 04 414 6414 to make a booking. To order, click here. Notes: *100% advanced payment is required to confirm the order *Collection only *PickUp Location: La Farine, Ground Floor, JW Marriott Marquis