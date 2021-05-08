Community
The 'Iftar For India' Initative Will See Meals Donated For Every Order On Talabat Tomorrow
If you’re going to order as you would on a delivery app, you may want to consider Talabat.
One order on Talabat tomorrow (Sunday, May 9) will be given back by the food delivery platform to the World Food Programme to help communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India.
Yep, you just have to click away and the same value of your meal chosen will be donated
Image Credits: Pixabay and @sharethemeal on IG
Talabat’s CEO, Tomaso Rodriguez, says it truly wants to play its part in supporting India and its people
‘In the MENA region, we have a large, thriving Indian population, especially in many of the markets we operate in. The beauty that the people of India bring to the world – the food, the culture, the love of cricket, in many aspects is unrivaled! We want our Indian community, our restaurant partners, our customers, our colleagues, and our riders to know that we are truly with them.’
How to take part:
The initiative, called Iftar for India, will take place between 5-8pm on Sunday, May 9, 2021.
So keep those alarms on.
