The 'Iftar For India' Initative Will See Meals Donated For Every Order On Talabat Tomorrow

If you’re going to order as you would on a delivery app, you may want to consider Talabat.

One order on Talabat tomorrow (Sunday, May 9) will be given back by the food delivery platform to the World Food Programme to help communities affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in India.

Yep, you just have to click away and the same value of your meal chosen will be donated

Image Credits: Pixabay and @sharethemeal on IG