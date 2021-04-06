The Women From The Illegal Dubai Balcony Photoshoot Are Getting Deported

Those Who Took Part In The Lewd Photoshoot In A Dubai Apartment Are Now Being Deported

A lewd and disrespectful photoshoot took place in a Dubai apartment and the news quickly made headlines.

The footage showed a group of women posing nude on a balcony. Other photos have been circling the internet, showing approximately 19 women. Some of the photos were taken from nearby buildings and others were from the photoshoot itself. The photoshoot was reportedly for an illegal adult website. Dubai Police instantly made arrests and warned against this kind of “unacceptable behaviour.”

Those who were involved in the lewd photoshoot are now facing deportation