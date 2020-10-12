د . إAEDSRر . س

Community

This Incredible Dubai Teen Is Breaking Records And Inspiring Everyone To Be More Inclusive

Author profile image

By

Article Featured Image

Age is just a number and this incredible teen – Tia Watson (@littlewolf1311) – is proving it to everyone! This young member of Team Angel Wolf has been working tirelessly to raise awareness about the inclusivity of people of determination.

The Team Angel Little Wolves…aka brother Rio (Angel) Tia (Little Wolf) is a family of four, based in the UAE.

Tia’s 17-year-old brother Rio suffers from a rare chromosome disorder that affects his motor skills and she has taken on a long list of fitness challenges with him.

In September, she managed to not just complete a 5km indoor race but also ranked second female overall (With a STITCH!)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

Great race on Friday at the Indoor Run Series by @hopasports with @dubaisc at @citycentremirdif with the Team AngelWolf WolfPack and Cubs! I did the 5km race; I was a bit disappointed as I had a stitch the whole way, so couldn’t run as fast as I had planned but still managed to come 2nd overall female (beat my mum!!!). 🏃🏼‍♀️ Dad did the 10kms pushing my brother Rio – Rio was SO happy! Best of all was running afterwards with Osha (4 years old) to help her with her first 2kms race – so cute! 🤍✨ It was lots of fun being with the #TAWolfPack #TAWolfPackCubs at the event – around 20 of us from @teamangelwolf – everyone did great, I am so proud to be part of such an awesome team! #TeamAngelWolf #InclusiveImpactivity

A post shared by Tia Watson (@littlewolf1311) on

Not only did she do that, in the same month, Tia also virtually climbed the height of Sydney Opera House with Rio strapped on her back

She easily checks off every box on the awesome list as she prides in herself being her brother’s sister translator, teacher, and helper

As a family, Team Angel Wolf has a lot of wins under their belt including virtually climbing the height of Burj Khalifa and London’s Big Ben.

Being active athletes, this family participates in a bunch of challenging races, triathlons, etc and Tia does contribute a fair share with incredible stamina and zeal

Tia is more than an inspiration and the world can always use a powerhouse with a kind heart like hers

Comments
Share this

More Posts

View More

Other Lovin Locations

See Other Locations

Thank you for subscribing!

Your email has been added to our list.

lovin.co/dubai/en says

Do you agree to share your location with us?