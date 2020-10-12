This Incredible Dubai Teen Is Breaking Records And Inspiring Everyone To Be More Inclusive

Age is just a number and this incredible teen – Tia Watson (@littlewolf1311) – is proving it to everyone! This young member of Team Angel Wolf has been working tirelessly to raise awareness about the inclusivity of people of determination. The Team Angel Little Wolves…aka brother Rio (Angel) Tia (Little Wolf) is a family of four, based in the UAE. Tia’s 17-year-old brother Rio suffers from a rare chromosome disorder that affects his motor skills and she has taken on a long list of fitness challenges with him. In September, she managed to not just complete a 5km indoor race but also ranked second female overall (With a STITCH!)

Not only did she do that, in the same month, Tia also virtually climbed the height of Sydney Opera House with Rio strapped on her back

She easily checks off every box on the awesome list as she prides in herself being her brother’s sister translator, teacher, and helper

As a family, Team Angel Wolf has a lot of wins under their belt including virtually climbing the height of Burj Khalifa and London’s Big Ben. Being active athletes, this family participates in a bunch of challenging races, triathlons, etc and Tia does contribute a fair share with incredible stamina and zeal