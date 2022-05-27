The Indian Bazaar’s Friday Night Buffet Is A Must For Foodies In Dubai

There’s nothing quite as fulfilling and delicious as Indian cuisine. From the mutton curry and biryanis, down to the savoury tidbits, each dish is absolutely bursting with flavour.

If you want to enjoy a night of heavenly food, décor to take you back in time to Rajasthaan’s mela, then the Indian Bazaar’s buffet is THE place to go!

Step into a nostalgic culinary journey at Level 7 and enjoy the flavourful Indian buffet every single Friday

There’s live music, live food stations like the chaat, and every traditional dish you could possibly think of. And on top of that, you could enjoy 25% off if you’re an Emirates Platinum holder, Entertainer user, or Privilee member!

Head on down to Level 7, V Hotel Dubai every Friday from 8pm for this wonderful culinary journey.

The noteworthy deets

Where? Level 7, V Hotel Dubai, Curio Collection by Hilton

When? Every Friday from 8pm – 11pm

Prices:

AED 199 with soft beverages

AED 299 with house spirits

For reservations, call 050 428 6479 or click here