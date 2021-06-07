Famous YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul went head to head with American professional boxing promoter and former professional boxer, Floyd Mayweather on June 6. It was a nail-biter to say the least. The Paul vs Mayweather was 8 rounds and they both held up extremely well. The fight was meant to take place in Dubai and a law suit was issued when that didn’t happen.

Dubai has become a hub for boxing which is just AMAZING for us fans, with professional boxers flying to this city to get in the rings. An Emirati influencer got his gloves on in a recent Instagram video and we’re here for it. Rashed Saif Belhasa, aka Monkey Kicks got in the RING!

With all the boxing tournaments taking place in the city, it begs the question, is it time for an influencer boxing fight in Dubai?