Influencer Shabreen Sabeer Chose Dubai Over LA For Her Next Big Step

In an interview on The Lovin Dubai Show, content creator Shabreen Sabeer shared her inspiring journey into social media and her recent move to Dubai. Originally from Canada, Shabreen began creating content professionally in early 2024. Her comedic and satirical takes on dating and relationships quickly went viral, with one standout video humorously highlighting the experience of dating an “Arab girl.”

Shabreen credits her success to consistency and authenticity, qualities she believes are essential in the competitive social media landscape. She also opened up about her decision to relocate to Dubai, a move she never anticipated. Although her family remains in Canada, 13 hours away, she has found Dubai to be an ideal place to live and work, thanks to its safety, dynamic lifestyle, and abundant opportunities for influencers.

Since arriving, Shabreen has collaborated with major brands like Noon and set an ambitious goal of growing her TikTok following to one million by 2025. With Dubai emerging as a hub for content creators, she feels excited to contribute to its thriving scene. Her advice to aspiring creators: “Know your audience, stay consistent, and focus on your strengths.”

