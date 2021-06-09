Instagram Explains Why UAE Users Believe Their Content Is Being Shadowbanned

Countless of UAE Instagram users have noticed their posts and stories are being removed. The views on their stories also dropped significantly, leading them to believe their content is being shadowbanned. Shadowbanning as Instagram would define, is “a broad term that people use to describe many different experiences they have on Instagram,” mainly when content is being removed, often with no notification or justification. Last month, Instagram apologised for removing content that relates to Sheikh Jarrah, stating it was a technical issue. Instagram explains why users may be experiencing shadowbanning on their content

Anyone else used to get 100+ story views before posting about Palestine and now only get 40+? I think Instagram is shadowbanning — ☀️♈️منتهى (@momoneyxo) May 11, 2021

Instagram states that because they never explained why content gets removed or shadowbanned, “people are inevitably going to come to their own conclusions” Instagram released a new announcement on their blog called Shedding More Light On How Instagram Works, written by Adam Mosseri, Head of Instagram. They stated that they recognise that they haven’t explained why they take down content, what is recommendable and what isn’t and how Instagram functions. Due to the fact that they haven’t been explaining why content is being taken down, they stated that “people are inevitably going to come to their own conclusions about why something happened, and that those conclusions may leave people feeling confused or victimized.” UAE users of Instagram believe that content regarding the situation in Palestine and Israel is getting removed

One thing I noticed about the Instagram shadowbanning on Palestinian content is that the only viewers I’m getting on my stories are ones already engaging on the topic. It’s not reaching people who aren’t posting about Palestine. Is anyone else facing this as well? — Reem (@reemmakari) May 17, 2021

UAE users also believe their posts are getting shadowbanned because they receive fewer engagement We also hear that people consider their posts getting fewer likes or comments as a form of “shadowbanning”. We can’t promise you that you’ll consistently reach the same amount of people when you post. Instagram’s blog states. They claim that the truth is that most of one’s followers won’t see what’s being shared because they only check half of their own feed. While that statement is very broad, it’s somewhat accurate. The average person with a 1000 followers, won’t have more than 500 likes. Still, UAE users noticed that the views on their stories go way down when it’s about a topic that is often shadowbanned. But we can be more transparent about why we take things down when we do, work to make fewer mistakes – and fix them quickly when we do – and better explain how our systems work. We’re developing better in-app notifications so people know in the moment why, for instance, their post was taken down, and exploring ways to let people know when what they post goes against our Recommendations Guidelines. We’ll have more to share soon, and we’ll also go more in-depth on these topics in this series. Instagram realises the severity of the situation with shadowbanning and claimed that they will start notifying people in the moment why their post was taken down.

