OPINION: International Media Targets Dubai (Again) But Misses The Full Picture

My mum spent Christmas in the UK and after the holidays she had a difficult decision to make. Would she return to Ireland, as planned, or come to Dubai (where she’s a resident) to secure her chances of taking the vaccine.

She chose Dubai, and I’m proud to say she was treated like a VIP at the vaccine clinic, (thanks to her senior citizen status) and soon she’ll take the second dose. Had she been at home, it would be months before her name would reach the top of the list.

It’s been a difficult time for everyone. COVID-19 stole plans and robbed us of new memories. Everywhere has been affected, but when given the option, home or Dubai, my family chose Dubai. As a resident, her chances of getting the vaccination were far higher here than anywhere else in the world.

For a mountain of reasons, I count my lucky stars I’ve been in Dubai during this pandemic, which is why this weekend when I was scamming through COVID news, it was hard to miss international media publications targeting Dubai.

The Telegraph writes ‘Dubai blamed for spreading Covid abroad after influencers and tourists lapped up its party lifestyle’

The Washington Post went with: ‘Dubai seemed to have the coronavirus licked. Then it flung open its doors.’

It’s sad to see Western media take aim at Dubai… again. Far-flung publications taking an easy shot to criticise this city’s handling of the pandemic.