Investigative Website Bellingcat Ran A Detailed Report On Exotic Animals In Dubai
It’s no secret that rarely seen animals make for interesting pets but we also know that they’re illegal in many countries and states to domesticate them. Yet, how many times have we seen celebs and influencers posing with wild cats and baby monkeys?
Investigative journalism website Bellingcat posted an article on the how Instagram celebrities posing with wild animals are on the rise in Dubai
The laws in the UAE are very detailed and regulated to ensure the safety of these animals
In 2017, the UAE adopted a law that prohibits individuals from owning, trading or transporting dangerous or exotic animals such as primates and big cats, placing heavy restrictions on facilities such as zoos and breeding centres that keep them.
The article states.
In Article 3, under Chapter 2 of Regulating the Possession and Trade of Dangerous Animals it clearly states that:
Every natural or legal person shall be prohibited from owning, possessing, trading or breeding dangerous animals.
Copy cat or the same cat? The mystery behind the same cat with multiple celebs
Bellingcat reporters have noticed a pattern when it came to one particular white tiger cub… many Dubai-based celebs posed with it! Based on the unique markings of the cub, the reporters were able to identify that Esha Gupta, an Indian film actress and model, MoeMoneyOfficial, a social media manager, and MoVlogs, a Youtuber with over 10 million subscribers, all posted with the same cub.
Bellingcat deeply dove into the theory that many other cubs have been passed around to multiple celebs. They also state that the photos posted seem to tag the same Instagram user. No one knows if these animals are bred in the region or not.