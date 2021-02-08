Investigative Website Bellingcat Ran A Detailed Report On Exotic Animals In Dubai

It’s no secret that rarely seen animals make for interesting pets but we also know that they’re illegal in many countries and states to domesticate them. Yet, how many times have we seen celebs and influencers posing with wild cats and baby monkeys?

Celebrities pose with these animals for likes and sometimes tag the accounts that deliver the animals, providing them with advertisement. One of these accounts has been kept many different, young animals in an apartment high up in Dubai since October 2019. pic.twitter.com/Y6HuoEY2RN

In Article 3, under Chapter 2 of Regulating the Possession and Trade of Dangerous Animals it clearly states that:

In 2017, the UAE adopted a law that prohibits individuals from owning, trading or transporting dangerous or exotic animals such as primates and big cats, placing heavy restrictions on facilities such as zoos and breeding centres that keep them.

Copy cat or the same cat? The mystery behind the same cat with multiple celebs

Bellingcat reporters have noticed a pattern when it came to one particular white tiger cub… many Dubai-based celebs posed with it! Based on the unique markings of the cub, the reporters were able to identify that Esha Gupta, an Indian film actress and model, MoeMoneyOfficial, a social media manager, and MoVlogs, a Youtuber with over 10 million subscribers, all posted with the same cub.

Bellingcat deeply dove into the theory that many other cubs have been passed around to multiple celebs. They also state that the photos posted seem to tag the same Instagram user. No one knows if these animals are bred in the region or not.