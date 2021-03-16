The Best Irish Pubs In Dubai In 2021

The Paddy don’t start till you walk in! I might be biased, but there’s a reason there’s an Irish pub in every big city in the world… They’re the perfect mix of good food, great craic and plenty of drinks, and Dubai has heaps of them. But we wanted to know the very best, so we put the question to you: What’s the best Irish pub in Dubai? Hundreds of you answered the top spots were neck and neck!

4. The Dubliners, Garhoud The Dubliners on Airport Rd does traditional Irish pub vibes very well. They do good discounts and Irish stew here is delish, just like your mammy would make it. More info here

3. Fibber Magee’s, Trade Centre You could pick Fibbers up, transport it to a small town in Ireland and it wouldn’t look out of place. This is one the oldest and most iconic Irish pubs in town and it’s the one the Irish in Dubai flock to. On a good night, you’d find it packed to the brim, drinks flowing with live Irish music from the likes of Paddy Man. The food is pretty good too and they do delivery! More information here

2. McGettigan’s, multiple locations McGettigan’s is the old faithful and there’s a reason you’ll find a lively crowd in here most nights of the week. The do pub grub extremely well, it’s got a brilliant value brunch and in addition, and they’ve pulled off some brilliant open-air events, even during COVID times. More information here

1. The Irish village, multiple locations Congrats to The Irish Village! Once voted the best meeting place in the world, the Irish Village in Al Garhoud is an all-rounder. If you put a roof on Ireland, you’d find the same fun vibes back on the Emerald Isle. Inside, it’s a proper cosy pub and outside is like a big beer garden. It’s got large screens and a big stage, so on day’s like Paddy’s Day or match days, (when we’re COVID free), it’s really the only place to be. More information here