Irish Rock Band The Corrs Just Announced A Dubai Gig!

Hera Shabbir
By

Get ready, Dubai! Irish pop-rock legends The Corrs just announced a date for their Talk On Corners tour, hitting the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 6, 2025!

Known as Ireland’s “first family of music,” these multi-platinum siblings have been thrilling hundreds of fans around the world for decades

Exciting news for superfans: this tour comes on the heels of their first-ever vinyl release of Talk On Corners!

Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim have been winning hearts around the world with their irresistible mix of pop-rock, Celtic flair, and all those gorgeous harmonies. With over 40 million albums sold, they’re bringing all the classics like “Runaway,” “What Can I Do?,” and “Breathless” along with the full magic of Talk On Corners to Dubai’s top venue for live entertainment!

So grab your tickets ASAP and don’t miss out on an unforgettable night with The Corrs!

