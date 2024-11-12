Irish Rock Band The Corrs Just Announced A Dubai Gig!

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2
Kisseeee me!
Get ready, Dubai! Irish pop-rock legends The Corrs just announced a date for their Talk On Corners tour, hitting the stage at the Coca-Cola Arena on February 6, 2025!
Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim have been winning hearts around the world with their irresistible mix of pop-rock, Celtic flair, and all those gorgeous harmonies. With over 40 million albums sold, they’re bringing all the classics like “Runaway,” “What Can I Do?,” and “Breathless” along with the full magic of Talk On Corners to Dubai’s top venue for live entertainment!
