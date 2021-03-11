Dubai Is Facing Some Road Closures On Friday In Prep For The Ironman 70.3 Dubai

Ironman 70.3 Dubai is an international competition that offers 50 qualifying slots for the Ironman 70.3 World Championship 2021 in Utah. In additional to 25 slots for female athletes from the Women For Tri Initiative. The competition is taking place near the Burj Al Arab.

Going super fast are the tickets and also the race itself but you might run into some traffic. Three Dubai roads will temporarily close.

Watch last year’s Ironman 70.3 when a struggling athlete was carried over to the finish line.

Jumeirah Road, Umm Suqeim Street and Al Qudra Road are closing on March 12 For the Ironman 70.3 Dubai Competition