Find Exceptional Italian Cuisine At This Mall Of The Emirates Restaurant

This spot is famous for 2 reasons, 1) Justin Bieber loves their pasta so much, they’ve named a dish after him, and 2) the chefs whip up exceptional Italian cuisine daily and it’s on just about everyone’s bucket list

That’s right, you can skip the flight to Como right now because the mouth-watering menu at il Pastaio Trattoria, stunning aesthetics and attention-to-detail bring Italy to you, and it’s actually brilliant value!

il Pastaio Trattoria is THE place to pick for an authentic Italian dining experience

Their inviting atmosphere will have you swooning your way to a table as you check out their delicious menu. The amazing aroma of Italian herbs, fresh ingredients, and fresh coffee is not only a feast for the eyes but also a feast for the senses!

Bringing a whole new meaning to Italian dining

This team is redefining the authentic Italian dining experience, and it’s spectacular specialties all the way. Starting with amazing brews and a select breakfast menu in the morning and right through to an incredible homemade pasta and varied mains selection every evening.

So, if you’re a fan of eggs in the AM, get your taste buds ready for a delicious Michelangelo or Leonardo. You can even go back to the classics and order their Continental Breakfast, Avocado on Sourdough Toast, or a simple Bacon & Egg Croissant Sandwich (erm, YUM!). This is available daily from 8am – 11am

‘Cus everyone deserves a sweet ending, don’t miss the incredible desert selection

Put il Pastaio Trattoria on your Italian dining bucketlist

