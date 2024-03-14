It’s Win-Win For Landlords” Property Expert Clarifies The RERA Calculator Updates

On March 1, the RERA index calculator was updated for the first time in two years. What does this mean for tenants and landlords in Dubai? Jake Walton, a leasing director for Haus & Haus joined The Lovin Dubai Show to explain.

Jake highlighted how the RERA calculator works, which areas may be affected, and what it could mean for property prices in Dubai. He also said tenants might soon need to compromise as the market stabilizes.

Jake has advised on The Lovin Dubai Show to those who want to move saying that people might have to compromise in terms of location as prices will be going higher up depending on the location.