One Of Dubai’s Finest Brunches Comes With Stunning Burj Khalifa Views!

Picture you’re sitting by the water, the Burj Khalifa towering majestically in front of you, and the iconic Dubai Fountains putting on their dazzling show. Sounds dreamy, right?
Well, that’s exactly what TANG Dubai Downtown offers: a front-row seat to one of Dubai’s most breathtaking views, paired with award-winning Pan-Asian cuisine.
You just leveled up on your brunch game…
Whether you’re celebrating something special or just want to elevate your weekend plans, this spot delivers big-time on vibes and taste. Toast with champagne, all while soaking up jaw-dropping views of the Burj Khalifa and the dazzling Dubai Fountain. And to top it all off, DJ DNK will be spinning electrifying beats to keep the vibe as lively as your taste buds.
TANG isn’t just about the views…although they’re hard to beat.. the food is an experience in itself. Think signature Pan-Asian dishes that’ll take your taste buds on a journey, paired with cocktails so good they might steal the show. It’s the perfect combo for a memorable dining adventure in the heart of Dubai.
Make sure to mark your calendar for Saturdays because TANG’s brunch is where it’s at!
– Soft Drinks Package: AED 475 per person
– House Beverages Package: AED 595 per person
– Champagne Package: AED 695 per person
Got kids? Check out their family-friendly policies for a stress-free outing.
Don’t miss out on this Insta-worthy experience, book your table now and grab your seat where Dubai’s skyline truly comes to life.
Where: Palace Downtown, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Blvd, Downtown Dubai
Book NOW: +971 55 66 33 071
