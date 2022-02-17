د . إAEDSRر . س

This Sports Bar Brunch For AED199 Is The Greatest Addition To Your Weekend

HUDDLE UP TEAM – because Offside is introducing the all-new Ribs & Hops brunch and it’s time to TACKLE that all-new brunching experience. The puns were definitely intended.

And in case you’ve been living far away from the football field, Offside is one of the best sports bars located in JBR. You could be watching the most intense football game and washing the tension down with refreshing bevvies and mouthwatering dishes.

Yas sir! A splendid Saturday afternoon brunching with free flow ribs and bottled hops only for AED199! Sounds like a great afternoon.

 

For three straight hours, from 1 pm to 4 pm, eat away to your heart’s content!

 

On your mark, get set…. GO!

Offside aims to provide their diners with the best sports viewing and gastronomic experiences. You might’ve already enjoyed their live sports and music nights with your besties and fam, but now it’s time to go and indulge yourself in their unique brunch experience.

And as you wrap up your brunch, you could face the HUGE screen to catch the English Premier League!!

 

Cheers to the beginning of a perfect weekend!

The important bits:

When? 3 hours every Saturday 1 –4 pm

How much? AED199
Where? Ocean View Hotel, JBR
More deets and get your bookings right here!
