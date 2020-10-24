This Jewish Man Wore His Kipa In Dubai And Had An Incredible Experience

We’re in the 21st century and one of the most important things now more than ever is inclusivity. Keeping this and world peace in mind, the UAE recently signed a peace treaty with Israel to end years of conflict and move forward with positivity.

Following this move, a Jewish man decided to wear his kipa out in Dubai and he had a lovely experience. In his own words, Asher Fredman has received positive reactions from all communities in the country.

During his warm trip to Dubai, he also met a group of kids in the desert who had never seen a jew before in their lives!