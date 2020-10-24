Community
This Jewish Man Wore His Kipa In Dubai And Had An Incredible Experience
We’re in the 21st century and one of the most important things now more than ever is inclusivity. Keeping this and world peace in mind, the UAE recently signed a peace treaty with Israel to end years of conflict and move forward with positivity.
Following this move, a Jewish man decided to wear his kipa out in Dubai and he had a lovely experience. In his own words, Asher Fredman has received positive reactions from all communities in the country.
During his warm trip to Dubai, he also met a group of kids in the desert who had never seen a jew before in their lives!
Luckily for many people, flights to and from Israel have now been added to Etihad Airlines’ fleet after the signing of the treaty.
Thanks to these flights, Asher was also able to check out the iconic Dubai Mall fountain and the Burj Khalifa
Asher is a founding member of the UAE-Israel Business Council.
He also showed his followers the first shipment of avocados from Israel – which is now available at Waitrose
This morning, POTUS, Donald Trump also announced that Sudan will also join Bahrain and the UAE in normalising relations and maintaining peace with Israel.
So, here’s hoping these moments multiply in the future!