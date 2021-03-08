Become Irish For A Day And Enjoy JMK's 70% Reductions For St Patrick's Day

The paddy don’t start till you walk in… to JMK Cellars boo!

What is merrymaking this St Patrick’s Day without JMK’s Big Daddy sales that offer 70% off for this Paddy’s day! *SALES BEGIN ON MARCH 8

YAAS KAWEEN! St Paddy’s Day is fast approaching and for the occasion, JMK is bringing back its notorious sales that will blow you away.

Located just 40 mins from this fair city is your old faithful drinks shop for when you’re on a budget. And for the big green day they are luring you in with up to 70% reductions, as well as their UNREAL giveaways.

There’s also big 70% discounts happening on select items throughout the store!

Take notes: The sale runs from March 8 – March 17!