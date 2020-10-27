Latest
JMK CELLARS Has BIG 70% Reductions For Halloween AND Oktoberfest!
Get your keys, grab your sunnies, tell your friends, you have one BIG reason to visit RAK ASAP!
Located just 40 minutes from this fair city is your old faithful drinks shop for when you’re on a budget. And for the big long weekend (wooh!) they are luring you in with up to 70% reductions. Did you read that right? Yup… SEVENTY % reductions!
The BIG BIG BIG Halloween and Oktoberfest sales are running from October 26 until November 1.
Now’s the time to stock up for the holidays, and there’s no better time to do it when you can save 70% and don’t forget the sweeteners: NO checkpoints, NO hassle, NO licence required, NO COVID testing and 0 waiting time. GET IN!
You don’t need an alcohol licence OR a COVID negative test to shop at JMK Cellars
JMK Cellars: Dat you BOO? 70% reductions for Halloween happening now!
This is the JMK Cellar that’s Always. Always. Always. giving you the best-est deals in town.
And with three B-E-A-utiful days of holidays to look forward to, what better time for a ROADTRIP to RAK!?
Think DEALS galore on hops, vino and even spirits.
For Halloween and Oktoberfest (get the hops in!) stocking up has never been so tempting!
The massive Halloween and Oktoberfest reductions are running from October 26 until November 1
The important bits:
The Big Daddy sale is happening October 26 – November 1
For more info, call 05 2407 9950 or 05 6468 9213
JMK Cellars sells alcoholic beverages
Find JMK Cellars here, Al Hamra Freezone, RAK.