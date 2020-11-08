UAE Rulers Congratulate New POTUS Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris

After a nail-biting weekend… Joe Biden is in! He was announced 46th President of the US last night and in his victory speech he made a show for a united America, saying this is a time to heal. I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. This is the time to heal in America. – Joe Biden Kamala Harris is also making history also as the first woman and the first black woman to become Vice President Elect of the United States and UAE rulers have reached out to share congratulations. The Ruler of Dubai looks forward to strengthening relations between the two countries

Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States @JoeBiden and Vice President-Elect @KamalaHarris . We look forward to strengthening our five-decade enduring and strategic relations. pic.twitter.com/DiBiXu7JMh — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) November 7, 2020

“The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together” HH MBZ

Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris on winning the US elections. Our sincere wishes for further development and prosperity for the American people. The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together. — محمد بن زايد (@MohamedBinZayed) November 7, 2020

People across the region are also Tweeting well wishes to the new POTUS

@JoeBiden congratulation Mr. President of the United States. Hope you fulfill the dreams of every Americans to be the greatest nation on Earth. We have got great expectations from you Sir. — Abin Bhattacharjee (@AbinBhattachar3) November 8, 2020

With people paying special attention to the historic appointment for Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris makes history as the first woman elected Vice President of the United States…

In true sense #empoweringwomen👏

Hope this thought inspires each one of us, regardless of our respective professional fields…@KamalaHarris #46thPresident #AmericaVotes2020 — Kajal Bhardwaj (@KajalBh92411360) November 8, 2020

Congrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!