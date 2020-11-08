د . إAEDSRر . س

UAE Rulers Congratulate New POTUS Joe Biden And VP Kamala Harris

After a nail-biting weekend… Joe Biden is in!

He was announced 46th President of the US last night and in his victory speech he made a show for a united America, saying this is a time to heal.

I understand the disappointment tonight. I’ve lost a couple of times myself. But now, let’s give each other a chance. This is the time to heal in America. – Joe Biden

Kamala Harris is also making history also as the first woman and the first black woman to become Vice President Elect of the United States and UAE rulers have reached out to share congratulations.

The Ruler of Dubai looks forward to strengthening relations between the two countries

“The UAE and USA are friends and allies with a strong historic partnership that we look forward to strengthening together” HH MBZ

People across the region are also Tweeting well wishes to the new POTUS

With people paying special attention to the historic appointment for Kamala Harris

Congrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!

