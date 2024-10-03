Latest

Join the Precision Football Club journey on Smashi TV and experience every thrilling match

Avatar
By

Smashi TV is excited to announce that Precision Football Club will now be part of its streaming service. Fans can catch all the team’s games live on the Smashi app and website, providing exclusive access to every match right at their fingertips. This partnership brings sports enthusiasts closer to the action, ensuring they never miss a moment of their favorite team’s journey.

Precision Football Club, established in 2023 in Dubai, UAE, is a FIFA-registered team competing in the UAE Second Division and UAE Cup. The team was promoted to the UAE second division after one season only in the Third division in a big achievement. With a state-of-the-art facility and home stadium, the club is committed to providing a structured pathway to professional football. Their mission is to identify and nurture top young talent from across the globe, with a focus on player development and growth in the sport.

Recommended

WEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Events You Really Should Not MissWEEKEND HOTLIST: 7 Events You Really Should Not MissExperience The Fierce Competition Of The UAE Handball Youth League Championship On Smashi TVExperience The Fierce Competition Of The UAE Handball Youth League Championship On Smashi TV“You Compete With Yourself” Lebanese Creator Sasha Afsh Talks Social Media And Authenticity“You Compete With Yourself” Lebanese Creator Sasha Afsh Talks Social Media And Authenticity

Catch all the action as Precision Football Club takes the field, only on Smashi TV! Download the Smashi app now and don’t miss out on the excitement and exclusive coverage—tune in to see the team in their best form, bringing you every thrilling moment live.

Post Views: 26
Shopping
See more
More like this

Support Lovin

Loyal Lovin readers can support Lovin so we can continue to share the stories of all amazing cities

Minimum custom amount to enter is AED 2

By donating, you agree to the Privacy Policy and Terms of Service