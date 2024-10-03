Join the Precision Football Club journey on Smashi TV and experience every thrilling match

Smashi TV is excited to announce that Precision Football Club will now be part of its streaming service. Fans can catch all the team’s games live on the Smashi app and website, providing exclusive access to every match right at their fingertips. This partnership brings sports enthusiasts closer to the action, ensuring they never miss a moment of their favorite team’s journey.

Precision Football Club, established in 2023 in Dubai, UAE, is a FIFA-registered team competing in the UAE Second Division and UAE Cup. The team was promoted to the UAE second division after one season only in the Third division in a big achievement. With a state-of-the-art facility and home stadium, the club is committed to providing a structured pathway to professional football. Their mission is to identify and nurture top young talent from across the globe, with a focus on player development and growth in the sport.

Catch all the action as Precision Football Club takes the field, only on Smashi TV! Download the Smashi app now and don’t miss out on the excitement and exclusive coverage—tune in to see the team in their best form, bringing you every thrilling moment live.