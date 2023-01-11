2 Great Reasons To Visit The Destination Of Exceptional Taste

Foodies take note!

There are 2 big reasons JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is the Destination of Exceptional Taste…

The Business Bay located hotel makes up two iconic towers and is on every culinary bucket list in town. With incredible views of Dubai Canal and Dubai’s famous cityscape, mark this hotspot down as a must-visit, and as we kick off the new year, the hotel invites you with not one, but TWO happenings over the coming period!

Rang Mahal is celebrating Republic Day with a 6-course menu from AED225

If you’re a foodie, this 6-course extravaganza is a pure treat on the occasion of India’s Republic Day.

Rang Mahal is throwing open its doors to celebrate the country’s diverse culture with a specially curated menu to mark the occasion. There’s a veg or non-veg menu option and you’ll tuck into the likes of Ram Laddu, (Crispy lentil fitters, Radish leaf chutney) Samundari Ratan, (Seafood Skewers, gram flour bread, mint chutney), Erachi Kappa, (Slow braise lamb, tempered tapioca, idiyappam) and Gajar halwa tart, (Carrot pudding, vanilla ice cream) to finish. YUM!

How much? AED 225 per person for a six-course menu

When? January 26 and 27, from 6pm

Book it in! Call 04 414 3000

The famous Wanderlust Party Brunch is going big with an ALL DAY party

From an unreal international buffet selection and the most amazing desert walkway, to an unparalleled drinks selection, plus, (most importantly!) the service is bar none!

Ready to party from 1pm every Saturday? The tunes from Resident DJ Adam J are guaranteeing you a good time!

When? Every Saturday, from 1 pm until 4pm

How much? AED 425 per person, including house beverages.

Book it in! Call 04 414 3000 or email JWMMwanderlust@marriott.com

After the brunch is the after-brunch party…

‘Cus ain’t nobody ready to leave at 4, you can extend your brunch experience at Café Artois which has the most incredible views of Dubai Canal and it’s full-on party mode thanks to beats by DJ Adam J.

How much? AED100 per person for 3 selected beverages

When? Every Saturday, from 4 pm until 6pm

Explore all things food at the JW Marriott Marquis Dubai here