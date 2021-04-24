د . إAEDSRر . س

Demi Lovato Is The Latest Hollywood Celeb To Rock Karen Wazen's Eyewear Brand

Ooooh! Dubai-based influencer Karen Wazen’s eyewear has been donned by many Hollywood celebs in the past and the latest on the list is singer Demi Lovato.

By Karen Wazen was launched in 2018 and has since been on the checkout cart of fashionistas in the region (and now globally!).

Camp Rock star Demi Lovato was spotted rocking the cat-eye shades called ‘Glamorous’

Love that.

Although not the first or last, it’s pretty clear why Karen’s eyewear has grabbed the attention of A-listers

Just LOOK at how they style out an outfit effortlessly!

 

Kourtney Kardashian has worn her By Karen Wazen’s on several occasions

Scroll through this carousel to see the Keeping Up star donning it while out and about.

 

…her bestie and TikTok star Addison Rae was spotted in them too

 

Wazen is one of Dubai’s biggest lifestyle and beauty influencers

The Lebanese-British influencer who has made Dubai her home has amassed more than 5.9 million followers on Instagram.

The digital influencer and entrepreneur even cameo’d for the Men In Black: International movie 

Here’s a little peak, in case you missed it.

