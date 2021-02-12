Food
Karen Wazen Is The Latest In A Number Of Influencers Who Had To Give Viral TikTok Pasta A Try
This… frickin… dish
It’s everywhere, it’s been everywhere. The feta cheese and tomatoe pasta has taken over the world, one TikToker at a time, so much so that it’s been referred to as exactly that…
The ‘TikTok Pasta.’
In the past week, it seems like everyone has taken themselves to the grocery to get the ingredients (ehm, ourselves included) and Dubai influencers were no stranger to this: cue in Karen Wazen, featuring her husband.
Image Creds: Instagram @karenwazen and Alpika Singh
This tomato and feta cheese combo has been blessing our social media screens for DAAAYS
P.S. So sorry if you’re lactose-intolerant or don’t like tomatoes, the fomo must be real.
Karen and her hubby’s verdict: It is worth the hype
Trying to make your own version of it? Here’s what you’ll need:
- Any type of pasta
- A block of feta cheese
- Cherry tomatoes, as many as you’d want
- Your salt, pepper and any additional spices you’d like to add
- Olive oil, noon delivers budget-friendly options here
- An oven– here’s an option, in case you were in search
To browse shopping categories in Dubai visit Lovin Dubai’s Shopping Hub.
Note: This article may contain affiliate links. Lovin Dubai can receive a commission if items are purchased through a link from this post.
Listen to the Lovin Daily!
Download The Lovin Dubai app for free RIGHT HERE (App Store) (Play Store) to get the latest trending stories to your phone.