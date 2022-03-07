Karl Wolf Wrote A Song About The UAE And It's Pretty Catchy

Bet you didn’t hear that name in a long time! If you’re born somewhere around the 1980-90’s, chances are you know who Karl Wolf is. If you don’t know who this Canadian-Lebanese singer is, then chances are you’re not a millennial because his songs were booming!

It’s not that the singer hasn’t been releasing songs, but he was a lot more well-known during the early 2000’s.

Well Karl Wolf recently just dropped a song, that he oh-so-casually wrote, all about the UAE

Karl Wolf’s song about the UAE is honestly mentioning all the relatable things that residents would know

Karl Wolf is dropping these casual songs on his Instagram and TikTok and some are really hitting the mark! And that’s because he actually lived in the UAE for a while. He lived in Sharjah with his family after fleeing Lebanon during the civil war. He moved when he was just 3 years old. Now we know the song is relatable to residents because it relates to him too!

Lets analyse the lyrics, shall we? “I used to rock it in Jumeirah UAE, and I’ve got cousins in Fujairah, Wallahi. Dubai, I’m coming up from Sharjah, Sharjawi. Just meet me at the Burj Khalifa, you know me.”

He captioned the post saying “OG Shawjawi”

“But I say ohh, I just wanna eat shawarma, at any time of the night. The way the garlic hits my tongue I know I’ll always sleep alone, you know me. But I say ohh, there’s nothing like the heat, I’m always blasting my AC. And I just landed in Abu Dhabi.”

He basically covered some major themes about living in the UAE like having family across the emirates, rocking it Jumeirah, shawarma places open all night, and AC is always on blast.