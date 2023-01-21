Kendall Jenner To Liam Payne: All The Celebrities That Will Watch Beyoncé Perform Live Tonight

Dubai is buzzing with all the attention right now! So many celebrities in town to catch Beyonce perform live at Atlantis The Royal!

The festivities began last night with Kendall Jenner hosting a special event at Nobu Restaurant to promote her new alcoholic beverage

And almost every big name was there!

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum

The Ruler of Dubai just finished up a grand tour of the hotel this morning!

خلال زيارة “أتلانتس ذا رويال” في جزيرة النخلة …تحفة معمارية جديدة نضيفها لقطاعنا السياحي .. 6 أبراج يربط بينها جسر مرتفع على مساحة ٤ مليون قدم مربع، بواجهات بحرية وحدائق معلقة، وارتفاع 178 متراً.. فخورين بانجازاتنا ..مستمرين في تطوير اقتصادنا ..مرحبين بطريقة استثنائية بزوّارنا. pic.twitter.com/TiVyl0Bp1f — HH Sheikh Mohammed (@HHShkMohd) January 21, 2023

Liam Payne

Kendall Jenner

FOODGOD

Melissa Wood – Tepperberg

Phil Riportella (@piptherip) and Simon Huck (@simonhuck)

Halle Bailey (@hallebailey) and her sister Chloe