Khabib's Visit To Hatta Will Give You Major FOMO

A helicopter landed on the Hatta grounds in oman, and who other than former UFC fighter, Khabib Nurmagomedov would have such a grand landing. He showed us some activities that are just a must-try for the beautiful district.

Khabib recently shared an adventurous video of his visit to Hatta, Oman and it’s giving us major FOMO

Khabib and his entourage are seen at the Hatta Honey Bee Garden, wearing protective gear, learning all there is to know about honey bees

You can’t go to Hatta and not hike to the tops of the rocky mountains

Later on, the crew rested before their helicopter lifted them up up and away.

