This 25-Metre Manmade Waterfall In Khorfakkan Should Be On Everyone's Bucketlist

Before the gorgeous weather slips by, a visit to Shees Park in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah is a MUST.

An eco-tourism haven that lets you become one with nature, the park stretches for 11,362 square meters with a breathtaking 25-meter artificial waterfall.

This TikTok has racked up 55k views and gives us a stunning glimpse of the waterfall

via @katrin2dxb on TikTok