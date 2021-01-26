د . إAEDSRر . س

This 25-Metre Manmade Waterfall In Khorfakkan Should Be On Everyone's Bucketlist

Before the gorgeous weather slips by, a visit to Shees Park in Khor Fakkan, Sharjah is a MUST.

An eco-tourism haven that lets you become one with nature, the park stretches for 11,362 square meters with a breathtaking 25-meter artificial waterfall.

This TikTok has racked up 55k views and gives us a stunning glimpse of the waterfall

via @katrin2dxb on TikTok

We’ve got heart eyes for this place!

You’ll feel on top of the world (literally) as you cascade down the park’s mountainous walkways, with probably just as much grace as the waterfall. 😉

Image via @fetty_toumi on Instagram

Bring the kids!

Looking to hold a fam jam? They’ve got you!

With shaded sessions for families, a kids’ playground, an outdoor theatre and a barbecue area, your picnic plan’s boutta be fly AF.

What’s more, it’s free!

via @_3b on Instagram

 

Road trippin’…

To get there, a 4×4 car is recommended. Close to the country’s east coast, the location is about an hour and 16 minutes away from Dubai via the scenic Khorfakkan Road.

Sounds like a wheel nice time! 😍

Image via @tgfromdubai on Instagram

No heels!

Don’t forget appropriate outdoor clothing and footwear so you can hike up and catch some of the most s-peak-tacular views!

Image via @al_aroob_ on Instagram

 

Click here to know more.

