The Kohantei Japanese Resto In Dubai Only Has 5 Tables 'Cause It's That Bougie
You may have been bragging to your friends that you’ve been to the best and most exclusive dining spots in Dubai, but you haven’t been to this Japanese resto, Kohantei
Following the fine dining Kaiseki experience, Kohantei is the ultimate bougie resto to go to
That’s some DELISH Wagyu Beef
So you’ve read the title and wondered ‘wait, why five tables?’ My friend, it’s quality and not quantity. This shows you just how real this place is. They take pride in serving you the most delectable traditional dishes. Kohantei have an exclusive banqueting area with five tables only but if you’re feeling even more fancy, you can dine in one of their three private rooms.
Because Kohantei is taking traditional to a whole new level, their seating is also traditional, hence the ‘leaving your shoes outside’ practice.
Think you’ve tried the best Wagyu Beef in the city? Try the one at Kohantei out first because that is their specialty. If you’re more on the carnivorous spectrum of diets, you’ll enjoy cooking the meats yourself at the restaurant.
Take a tour with TheDubaiList from TikTok on what to expect from your culinary journey at Kohantei
It’s time to give Kohantei a try, right?
Where is it? Unit 6 Plaza Level, Dubai Opera House
Where to park? Follow signs for “Boulevard Parking P3” from the Dubai Opera Basement Parking.
