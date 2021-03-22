Kosher Arabia Are Producing Over 2,000 Kosher Meals A Day From Dubai

Since the normalization between the two nations, the UAE has taken many steps to make sure it’s a welcoming environment for all Jewish and Israeli tourists . The Emirates Flight Catering (EKFC) and CCL Holdings came together to bring the first registered and certified producers of Kushrat, the Jewish dietary requirements, in the UAE, known as Kosher Arabia .

Kosher Arabia will provide customers in the aviation, hospitality and events sectors across the Gulf with fresh and high quality kosher meals

Dubai Expo 2020 will also gain access to these facilities wide range of kosher meals. The catering company currently has 20 culinary professionals who are well trained in their food prep and serving.

We are excited to launch operations in our new, state-of-the art facility. From a team of highly experienced, creative chefs to advanced technologies and reputable partners, we are well placed to lead the market and provide delicious and innovative kosher menus to our customers across the region. We will work hard to deliver world-class services and products through innovative and sustainable solutions, every day.

Matt Rickard, General Manager of Kosher Arabia, said.

This company only acquires the best ingredients from certified suppliers. They are certified by the Kashrut Division of the Orthodox Union.