Ain Dubai Lit Up With A Special Message In The Middle Of Kris Fade’s Wedding

WHAT. A. NIGHT.

Brianna and Kris Fade finally tied the knot in front of friends and family who travelled from around the world to be there for the much-awaited wedding bash!

200 people attended the S.T.U.N.N.I.N.G affair that took place at The Ritz Carlton JBR, with a ceremony that kicked off at 4.30, and was live streamed on Insta for thousands of people who tuned in.

Following that, sunset drinks and a meal reception and ADORABLE speeches from friends and family. Kris, who is Dubai’s wake up call on Virgin Radio’s The Kris Fade Show went big with celebrations…

And OF COURSE, Ain Dubai lit up to celebrate the newly weds

Priti Malik toasted her long-time co-host Kris with a smashing speech

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priti Malik (@pritimalik)

Big Rossi looked dapper in a tux with his wife Liz

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Radio Presenter DXB (@bigrossiradio)

It was a day to celebrate love with incredible vows and speeches from friends and family

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Maha Abouelenein (@mahagaber)

(I was there!) Watch the chat the sums up Dubai’s wedding of the year

Did we mention the guestlist? From Farhana Bodi and Karen Wazen, to Caroline Stanbury and Mona Kattan, the who’s who of Dubai’s glamorous set were partying at The Ritz last night

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FARHANA (@farhanabodi)

Main images @tgmediadubai @tgfromdubai
Hotel @ritzcarltondubai
Event planning @bytasneemalibhai

