La Mer South Is Shutting Down And Will Reopen As “J1 Beach”

This is not a “goodbye,” this is a “see you later.” One of Dubai’s most loved hangouts spots is closing… but not for long.

La Mer South is currently undergoing demolition after 4 years of operations. It won’t be completely gone though, it’s going to be revamped!

La Mer South will reopen as a new hit destination “J1 Beach”

J1 Beach will become a flagship beach resort destination and the first of its kind in the region

The new hotspot in Dubai, once it’s all finished, will offer uninterrupted sea views, and 10 brand new upscale restaurants, along with 3 new beachfront experiences

The restos that will call J1 Beach their home, will make their debut in the UAE, including Gigi Rigolatto, Bâoli and Sirene Beach by Gaia.

The redevelopment will provide excellent valet services, and ample parking, golf cart shuttle service and green pathways. Visitors can even arrive by sea via the framed

waterfront reception.