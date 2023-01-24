This Hotel Is Pulling Out All The Romantic Stops This Valentines Day

Love is in the air! You know what that means? Valentines Day is just around the corner and there’s no better way to spend it than with your loved one in Dubai.

Just picture this…

A romantic dinner under the glistening lights with a GORGEOUS view of the Burj Khalifa in sight. So, it’s time to tell your loved one about your plans at La Ville Hotel & Suites this Valentines.

February 14 is about to be full of love with La Ville Hotel & Suites’ romantic dinner for two!

La Ville Hotel & Suites is pulling out all the stops by curating a romantic dining experience for you and your partner. As you both indulge in delish meals under the night sky, enjoying the winter breeze and glistening lights of City Walk and the Burj Khalifa this February 14.

That’s not all! You’ll be enjoying a specially curated menu all paired with delish glasses of grapes as you enjoy the company of your loved one.

Where? Chival Courtyard, La Ville Hotel & Suites

When? February 14 at 8pm – 11pm

Price: AED1,200 per couple

The Lovey Dovey Important Bits:

For bookings click here, call +97144033111 or email ak.dxblv.rest.reservations@autographhotels.com