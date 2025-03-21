Ladies Of Dubai! Smash Your Fitness Goals In Just 30 Mins At This Epic Gym

Ready to punch, kick, and sweat your way to feeling amazing?

Say hello to 30 Minute Hit Dubai, the city’s newest ladies-only gym that’s all about quick, effective, and empowering workouts. If you’re tired of long, boring gym sessions and looking for something that actually fits your schedule, this is it!

The real hype is due to their epic workout combo that will keep you going!

Imagine this: 30 minutes, no class times, and a full-body HIIT circuit workout that combines boxing, kickboxing, self-defense, and core training, all designed just for women. You can drop in anytime during open hours, throw some punches, and leave feeling like a total powerhouse. Plus, a trainer is included at all times, so no need to feel lost or behind for a SECOND.

This epic ladies only gym has the most wholesome backstory

Nadine, known as the founder, found a solution to the typical workout struggle nowadays. A mom of two, she wanted to get fit without sacrificing family time. She discovered 30 Minute Hit while on a visit to her hometown in Canada, and it changed everything: quick, intense, results-driven workouts that fit perfectly into her busy life.

She loved it so much, she brought it to Dubai just for YOU, with these MAJOR perks:

Fast & Effective: Get a killer workout in just 30 minutes (no excuses!)

Get a killer workout in just 30 minutes (no excuses!) No Set Class Times: Drop in whenever it suits you.

Drop in whenever it suits you. Unlimited Access: Come as many times as you want.

Come as many times as you want. All Fitness Levels Welcome: Whether you’re a newbie or a pro, this workout is built for YOU.

Whether you’re a newbie or a pro, this workout is built for YOU. De-Stress & Feel Stronger: Punching away stress? Yes, please!!

Plus the membership includes awesome equipment

Starts at AED 899/month and includes unlimited access, boxing gloves, wraps, and a certified trainer to keep you on track.

Whether you’re looking to get toned, boost your confidence, or just release some pent-up energy (because let’s be real, life can be A LOT), 30 Minute Hit Dubai is where it’s at.

Book a FREE trial now!