Lauren O’Connell Shares Her Story: Finding A Lump, Undergoing Chemo & What They Don’t Tell You About Breast Cancer

A breast cancer warrior, Lauren O’Connell, beauty editor at Cosmo Middle East, joined The Lovin Dubai Show. And, with the warmest smile, spoke on her battle with breast cancer.

After completing a severe chemotherapy regimen, she celebrated her final treatment with a heartfelt video of ringing the “bell of triumph,” O’Connell told The Lovin Dubai Show that she had previously kept her diagnosis private to focus on her recovery.

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

She revealed that she was diagnosed after finding a lump during a routine self-exam.

Looking ahead, O’Connell is excited about launching her beauty brand, a project that kept her motivated throughout her treatment.

Lauren O’Connell shared a powerful lesson from her cancer journey: it taught her resilience. She emphasized the importance of valuing your support system and staying focused on personal goals.

Dubai Breast Cancer Warrior, Lauren O Connell, Shares Her Journey

READ NEXT: PSA: Be Aware Of Fake Schengen Visa Agencies In The UAE