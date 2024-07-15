PSA: Be Aware Of Fake Schengen Visa Agencies In The UAE

When something’s high in demand, you know there’s always a catch.

Concert tickets, phone reselling, and now… Schengen visa applications!

Stay sharp and avoid the scams, folks

Yasser Zeriz, a spokesperson for VFS Global, is warning travelers about fraudulent third-party entities pretending to be VFS Global staff or partners. These scammers offer appointments or guaranteed visas for a fee.

Buutt… don’t fall for their tricks! Always verify the source, and remember that legitimate appointments are available at no extra charge through the official VFS Global website.

Always be prepared beforehand…

With Schengen visa demand skyrocketing, scammers are having a field day. While summer and winter used to be the hot travel seasons, now it’s busy all year round. In fact, 2023 saw a whopping 25% jump in visa applications compared to 2022!

To avoid the hassle, you can apply for your Schengen visa up to 6 months before your trip. VFS Global always says: plan ahead and get your applications in early to dodge any delays. Soo… don’t let the scammers win.

Visas deserve some attention!