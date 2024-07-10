UAE Residents Are Struggling With Schengen Visa Applications

When you think of ‘break,’ Schengen visa appointments probably come to mind. It’s quite a task, especially during peak times like summer, to secure one. Many are navigating through limited slots and increased demand, making the process more challenging than usual…

Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!

It’s summer SZN!

… Which is probably the busiest time of the year. As expected, many individuals hoping to obtain a Schengen visa this summer are facing difficulties securing an appointment. Lovin Dubai conducted a poll among its followers, revealing that the majority are struggling to secure an appointment, which is often the first hurdle in the whole process.

More like this

And some of you reached out to share your experiences…