UAE Residents Are Struggling With Schengen Visa Applications
When you think of ‘break,’ Schengen visa appointments probably come to mind. It’s quite a task, especially during peak times like summer, to secure one. Many are navigating through limited slots and increased demand, making the process more challenging than usual…
Get the latest news on your phone, for free! Follow Lovin Dubai on WhatsApp here!
It’s summer SZN!
… Which is probably the busiest time of the year. As expected, many individuals hoping to obtain a Schengen visa this summer are facing difficulties securing an appointment. Lovin Dubai conducted a poll among its followers, revealing that the majority are struggling to secure an appointment, which is often the first hurdle in the whole process.
And some of you reached out to share your experiences…
Ashwini Michelle, a UAE resident, shared her experience with obtaining a Spain visa: “I managed to get an appointment after a long wait, but the website had so many glitches that we had to try 4-5 times per person.”
Reflecting on the challenges, she added, “We couldn’t get one for my daughter despite multiple attempts in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The website would just refresh when we reached the payment page.”
When seeking alternatives, Ashwini recalled, “We called them to inquire, but they insisted it had to be done through the website, which wasn’t working for us at all.” Eventually, she successfully received her visa within a week of her appointment, while her husband and sons had to cancel theirs.
Regarding the difficulties in obtaining visa appointments for France, Flo Ri, another resident, highlighted the challenges:
“All slots are taken by agencies, not by individuals. Right now and for months, there are no slots available directly on the website for France. But if you apply through an agency, you can get an appointment, so it’s pretty clear.”
He emphasized the continuity of the issue, stating, “Last year was the same issue, with no slots available. This isn’t due to the Olympic Games.”
Additionally, Flo Ri noted changes in application processes: “They closed the Dubai office for applications, leaving only Abu Dhabi. They mention door-to-door service delivery, but it only covers a radius of 40km, excluding Dubai. It’s a shame.”
These visas are becoming increasingly high in demand
According to Musafir, an online travel agency, travel demand for summer vacations in Europe has surged by 40 percent this year compared to 2023.