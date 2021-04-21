This Popular Belgian Eatery Just Made Ordering A WHOLE Lot Easier

Hats off to the pastry chef at Le Pain Quotidien! Seriously, you can get a croissant at every street corner but my (daily!) guilty pleasure is sinking my teeth into a croissant (or ANY pastry, for the matter) at LPQ; they’re flaky, fresh and don’t even get me started on the brioche! The Le Pain Quotidien menu is incredible, and NEWS FLASH! LPQ is making ordering super easy – They’ve just launched a brand new click and collect online ordering which means NO waiting for you. The Le Pain Quotidien menu is famously good and ordering just got easier

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Pain Quotidien Middle East (@lpqmiddleeast)

The most delicious munch is available at the touch of a button and how much are you craving a puffy doughnut right now?! When are we NOT yearning for glorious custard-filled Belgian desserts topped with powdered sugar?! And this little gem of info is ’bout to sort your next pastry craving. Click and collect has made ordering easy, if you want to spend LESS time indoors, and LESS time standing in line, this new feature is a little timesaver for you! Bookmark this Click & Collect online ordering page

It doesn’t have to be Valentine’s to enjoy breakfast in bed! LPQ have a menu section that’s literally called ‘breakfast in bed’ and we LOVE that. Along with fresh pastries, breakfast dishes, tartines, salads and quiches, everything is available on ordering platforms or when you click & collect. SIMPLES!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Pain Quotidien Middle East (@lpqmiddleeast)

I could spend DAYS talking about how good the LPQ pastries are, but the rest of the menu is equally as awesome I kid you not! If you’re a breakfast fan, get in the queue, ‘cus the chefs here do beautiful things with eggs, you’ll also find their own cereals, salads, soups and desserts that you could eat ten of. Psst! It’s also vegan friendly and the vegan lentil dahl is DELISH!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Le Pain Quotidien Middle East (@lpqmiddleeast)