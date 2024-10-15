Legendary Band The Streets Is Coming To Dubai!

The infamous British band, The Streets will perform live at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on November 30th.

The band is bringing their blend of UK garage, hip-hop, and alternative to Dubai for one night only. This exciting concert will mark the band’s first time ever performing in Dubai. This rare opportunity will offer fans a legendary sound and high-energy performances.

The concert is expected to be a vibrant showcase of British grime, garage, and hip-hop, all infused with the lead performer, Mike Skinner’s signature storytelling.

The crowd will get to sing along to musical hits such as, “Fit But You Know It,” “Dry Your Eyes” and “Has It Come to This?”

Skinner is known for creating an intimate atmosphere between the band and the audience through his candid lyrics and humorous commentary, which makes for a one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or still being introduced to their music for the first time, this is your chance to experience one of the UK’s most significant voices in contemporary British music.

Important bits:

What: “The Streets” Concert

Where: Coca-Cola Arena, Dubai, UAE

When: 30 November 2024

Starting Time: 8 PM

Ticket Prices: Starting from AED 250 to AED 350.

Get Your Tickets Here