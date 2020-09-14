Latest
Get In Line! Design Your Own One-Of-A-Kind Laptop Sleeves RN
If you’re looking for a laptop cover that’s ONE OF A KIND, here’s your chance!
Lenovo is giving 400 people the chance to get seriously creative. You can design a laptop cover inspired by YOUR images before the Lenovo Artificial Intelligence Artist gets busy with creating a brand new sleeve just for your new laptop.
Totally unique, this is the kind of sleeve that will turn heads the next time you hit Starbucks!
Here’s the info to get started.
This is only open to 400 buyers of the extremely slick Lenovo Yoga, and it’s available exclusively to EMAX customers
Crafted in aluminium and supported by thin bezels, Yoga devices don’t just look the part, they’re also great for life on-the-go and give you more screen size for an immersive viewing experience. With the addition of rotating soundbars and Dolby Atmos, you’ll be transported to the heart of the movies or taken back to your favourite concert. So, whether you’re working from home, binge-watching shows, streaming music or creating content, you can do it all and more with the powerful Windows 10 performance.
This is the laptop that fits into your lifestyle
The options for laptops are endless, so when choosing a brand, why not choose one that will compliment how you live your life? The Lenovo Yoga is designed to wrap around your lifestyle, and this promo does just that, blurring the lines between social media and real life.
Putting the user experience first, the website itself is incredibly futuristic and if you’re tempted to learn more; see it here! And get this, you’ll even be able to autograph your sleeve design. How cool is that?!
Get a free laptop sleeve inspired by your lifestyle
Hit ‘Experience Smarter’ by Lenovo now and start uploading your pics to get started!
The unique sleeve design is only open to the first 400 buyers of the Lenovo Yoga, exclusively at EMAX –RUN!