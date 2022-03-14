Lewis Hamilton Announced That He’ll Be Amending His Name AT Expo 2020 Dubai Today

The seven-time Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton just dropped a bomb on the audience at Expo 2020 Dubai today. He was invited to be interviewed by Chris McHardy at the Al Wasl Dome, ahead of the season opener in Bahrain later this month.

You don’t just spring big news like that on people unless you’re a legendary Mercedes-AMG drive.

Lewis Hamilton announced that he’ll be amending his name

Hamilton will be adding his mother’s maiden name into his

The crowd was wowed when Hamilton spilt the beans on his name change. How different would it be and why all of a sudden?

He began by saying he’s really proud of his family name and then added “actually…” and the ball dropped. He said “none of you might know but my mother’s name is Larbalestier, and I’m just about to put that in my name.

“I don’t really fully understand the whole idea that when people get married the woman loses her name and I really want my mum’s name to continue on with the Hamilton name,” he said. No one knows yet if the Larbalestier will follow Hamilton, or go before, or when he’ll do it but everyone is so excited!

