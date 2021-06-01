Latest
Lewis Hamilton Shares A Skydiving Video At A Time When He Was "Useless"
Formula 1 driver, skydiver, entrepreneur extraordinaire… All in a day’s work for one of the world’s most accomplished racing drivers.
Top British driver and famous vegan dog dad Lewis Hamilton shared skydiving footage this week and we have questions. Firstly, when was he in Dubai? He kept THAT quiet.
In the caption, he mentions that skydiving is one of his favourite things to do and he’s been working on getting better in a wind tunnel…
BRB, *hanging out at Dubai’s wind tunnel.
Lewis Hamilton flipped out of a Skydive Dubai plane over the Dubai desert
I’ve been learning to sky dive over the past couple years. It’s one of my favourite things to do in my spare time. This me trying for the first time flying on my back of which I was useless at lol. After this I went to spend time in the wind tunnel to practice. I’ll post that next to show you my progression. 🤘🏾
Lewis Hamilton was named game-changer of the year in 2021
Lewis is Dad to Roscoe, his vegan bulldog
That’s right, Lewis Hamilton is a vegan and so, famously is his pup, Roscoe.
Roscoe himself has an IG following of 327k followers and his bio reads, “I’m a vegan bulldog that loves to travel, play ball and get attention from all the girls, especially when they rub my bum. I like frisbee and tennis” – Cahuttteeeee!
Getting that desert sunset shot
The driver is no stranger to Dubai and made headlines back in 2018 when he was pranked big time by Will Smith before the Abu Dhabi F1
