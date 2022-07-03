Lindsay Lohan And Dubai Resident Bader Shammas Have Officially Tied The Knot

It’s happened! Lindsay Lohan is now married to Kuwaiti Bader Shammas!

The Freaky Friday and Mean Girls actor has put out the sweetest Instagram post announcing her marriage to Dubai resident Bader Shammas- and we’re all hearts!

via GIPHY

“Every woman should feel like this every day”

Okay, did this line not catch your heart?

The entire line is gonna make you cry-

I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything.

The Freaky Friday star is living out her best life in a beautiful, happy marriage. The pair were dating for nearly a year after their engagement, and are now COUPLE GOALS for everyone!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lindsay Lohan (@lindsaylohan)

Best birthday ever!

LiLo had reposted a story by her *ahem* husband yesterday, where the couple were celebrating her birthday. The announcement came shortly after so we know this was one of her most magical birthdays yet!

Love and hearts for the newlyweds

We’re so glad that the woman who rocked our teenage with some classic hits is so happy! Wishing them the best of luck and happiness.

via GIPHY

ALSO READ: Lindsay Lohan Gets ENGAGED To Dubai-Resident Bader Shammas!